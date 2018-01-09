PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If it seems that everyone around you is sick, you might want to change your eating habits to keep yourself healthy.
Eat a well-balanced diet year round says Dr. Peter Bidey, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In flu and cold season, eat more foods rich with Vitamin C and E.
“These can be found in green leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach, when it comes to Vitamin C,” he said. “Vitamin E is in some nuts like almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds. Sometimes you hear about zinc and zinc is something that can be found in oysters, crab, and some of the lean meats, and that actually decreases inflammation which might help your body in the immune response.
Also, get plenty of sleep, quit smoking and avoid excessive alcohol.