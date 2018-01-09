BREAKING: Husband Of Slain Radio Host April Kauffman Charged In Her 2012 Murder
PEQUANNOCK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a state Department of Transportation worker was driving drunk when the snow plow he was operating struck two vehicles.

Pequannock police say 36-year-old Roger Attieh, of Boonton, sideswiped a vehicle around 5:40 p.m. Monday. After inspecting the damage, they say Attieh began to drive away but then rear-ended a second vehicle.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

Attieh is charged with drunken driving and drunken driving in a commercial motor vehicle.

A DOT spokesman said the matter is under investigation but declined further comment, saying the DOT does not comment on pending personnel or legal matters.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Attieh has retained an attorney.

