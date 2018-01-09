PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Drexel University women’s basketball team will be in action tonight down in Virginia. The Dragons will visit William and Mary in a Colonial Athletic Association match-up in Williamsburg.

This game was originally slated for this past Friday, but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather.

Drexel has enjoyed a strong season so far. The Dragons are 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the CAA.

“With the non-conference schedule we put together, I’m definitely pleased with how we fared,” Drexel head coach Denise Dillon tells KYW Newsradio. “We challenged this young team and the record coming into conference play, I thought we were holding strong. Those games we were hoping would prepare us for what we’re to face now in the CAA.”

The Dragons opened league play with victories over Delaware and Hofstra before losing last time out on Sunday to James Madison on the road, 56-48. The Dukes used a 15-0 third quarter run to grab control of that game.

Drexel is being led by sophomore forward Bailey Greenberg and her 11.5 points per game. Sophomore guard Aubree Brown chips in 10.1 ppg.

William and Mary is also enjoying a fine season. The Tribe sit at 11-3 heading into tonight and they are also 2-1 in the CAA.

“They are led by three seniors,” Dillon says, “and they are playing with a sense of urgency. Knowing this is it, this is their last stretch, they are trying to do everything possible to make it their best year.”

Dillon says her team will have to deal with a potent William and Mary offensive attack in this one

“They transition the ball very well,” she says. “They get down the floor. They get easy buckets, they score. They really can put the ball in the basket, they are averaging [74] points a game. So we have to have our best defensive crew out there, willing to do whatever it takes to slow them down a little bit.”

Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:00pm.