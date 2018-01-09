ALLENTOWN, PA (CBS) – Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom is looking to fill more than 3,000 seasonal positions.
They will be holding a hiring event Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dorney Park.
Dorney Park says they are looking to fill positions in various departments.
Positions will pay from $8.50 to $11 per hour.
Applicants should view job openings and apply online at www.dorneypark.com/jobs prior to the party. Applicants are also encouraged to bring friends to the event, both you and your friend can earn extra cash for every friend who gets hired.
Dorney Park will open its gates May 4.