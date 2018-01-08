WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
By Rich Zeoli

3:07 pm-Wolff Didn’t Interview Pence, Cabinet Members For Book.

3:37 pm- Seattle Soda Tax Prompts Price Increases, Small Business Pain.

3:50 pm-Mueller indicates he will likely seek interview with Trump.

4:04 pm-Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes: ‘The press is under siege’ .

4:12 pm-HBO’s ‘Gunpowder’ reveals the anti-Catholic persecution behind the Guy Fawkes plot.

4:22 pm-Chris Christie ‘absolutely’ believes he’d be president if Trump hadn’t run.

5:02 pm-Charges Against Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy and His Sons Tossed from Federal Court.

5:27 pm-MSNBC star Mika Brzezinski’s jet-setting friends are ’embarrassed’ to be from America.

5:40 pm-Joe Scarborough Wants GOP To Force Trump Into Mental Fitness ‘Exam’.

 

