WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — A water main break at a nursing center in Glenside has forced more than 100 residents to be transported to other facilities on Monday afternoon.

Officials received a call about the water main break at 3:47 p.m. at the Fairview Care Center in the 800 block of Paper Mill Road. According to the facility’s spokesperson, 108 residents have been forced to evacuate to other facilities.

The nursing center released the following statement in regard to the water main break and evacuation.

“A pipe in a non-patient area on the first floor of Fairview Paper Mill has burst and flooding has occurred in this non-patient area. The center is currently using a generator to supply power to the building. Due to the cold temperatures and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to relocate all of the patients and residents to other area skilled nursing centers. We have 108 patients and residents who will be relocated.”

No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch