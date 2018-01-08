GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — A water main break at a nursing center in Glenside has forced more than 100 residents to be transported to other facilities on Monday afternoon.
Officials received a call about the water main break at 3:47 p.m. at the Fairview Care Center in the 800 block of Paper Mill Road. According to the facility’s spokesperson, 108 residents have been forced to evacuate to other facilities.
The nursing center released the following statement in regard to the water main break and evacuation.
“A pipe in a non-patient area on the first floor of Fairview Paper Mill has burst and flooding has occurred in this non-patient area. The center is currently using a generator to supply power to the building. Due to the cold temperatures and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to relocate all of the patients and residents to other area skilled nursing centers. We have 108 patients and residents who will be relocated.”
No injuries have been reported.