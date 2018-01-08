PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many of Philadelphia’s homeless are getting a helping hand from a local group.
A group of bicyclists are delivering hot food in these bone-chilling conditions.
The group’s monthly outreach is called the PMA Bike Ride – short for positive mental attitude.
They’re delivering pizzas from Rosa’s Fresh Pizza in West Philadelphia and Cacia’s Bakery in South Philadelphia to anyone hungry they find on the streets.
Organizer Joe Cox started the effort about a year and a half ago.
“People who are out there get peanut butter and jelly or just a sandwich, which is good when that happens, but this is more of a treat to everybody but especially to the people who are out living on the street,” said Cox.
So far, the group has handed out more than 12,000 pizzas. And they’ve kept up the deliveries through our single digit temperatures and dangerous road conditions.