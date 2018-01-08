NEW YORK (CBS) — Sub-freezing temperatures weren’t enough to stop several New Yorkers from riding the subway with no pants.
For the 17th year in a row, transit riders stripped down to their underwear and rode the train on Sunday.
It was 17 degrees in New York at the time.
Because of that, many of the riders were still wearing winter boots, hats and gloves.
It was a similar scene in Boston as riders boarded the T train in only their underwear.
Pantless subway rides started as a prank and has grown into an international celebration.
Pants-free rides were scheduled in about 50 different cities worldwide.