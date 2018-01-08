WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
By Ian Bush
Filed Under:Consumer Electronics Show, Ian Bush, KYW Newsradio, Panasonic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re in a car or on a flight, Panasonic wants to be along for the ride. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the electronics company is showing off innovations it says will improve your experience while traveling.

One of the many banes of air travel is sluggish wifi. All you want to do is work on that presentation, or, really, binge-watch streaming shows.

“The network, when paired with a new satellite modem, will offer bandwidth up to 20 times greater than what was previously available,” said Panasonic’s Tom Gebhardt. “A number of our airline partners, including United and Southwest, will begin installing the gen 3 system on aircraft this quarter.”

Back on the ground, where Panasonic is a major manufacturer of in-car information and entertainment systems, Alexa is coming to the head units.

“Good morning! 45 years ago today, Bruce Springsteen released his first album, ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.'”

Panasonic says the Amazon partnership will allow your voice to control heating and air conditioning, the windows, radio, as well as answer pressing questions — as long as you have an Internet connection.

