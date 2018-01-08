PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fans have spoken.
Carson Wentz, before tearing his ACL on December 10th, was the frontrunner to win this year’s NFL MVP award. After missing the last three games of the regular season, Wentz’s MVP likelihood has decreased, but the fans still believe he deserves the award.
Of course, the NFL FOX fans do not actually determine the MVP. The award is voted upon by a panel of 50 sportswriters at the end of the regular season.
NFL FOX fans voted Alvin Kamara as offensive rookie of the year, Marshon Lattimore as defensive rookie of the year, DeMarcus Lawrence as defensive player of the year, and Sean McVay as coach of the year.
