PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The horses formerly owned by the Philadelphia Carriage Company are being transferred to a nonprofit horse care-taking facility and rescue located in Maryland, city officials say.

According to the announcement made on Monday, the horses will reside at the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, after the PCC ended its business on Jan. 1, following an agreement reached with the City of Philadelphia.

“We are grateful that Gentle Giants has agreed to accept these horses into their esteemed program and know that they will receive the high quality care they deserve,” Vincent Medley, executive director of ACCT Philly, said.

The horses will have safe and humane protection during their transport to the facility in Maryland.

