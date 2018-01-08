PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Funeral details have been announced for the Philadelphia firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Two public viewings will be held for Philadelphia Fire Lt. Matt LeTourneau at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The first viewing takes place Thursday, Jan. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the second viewing happens Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral which begins at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in the City of Philadelphia to fly at half-staff in honor of LeTourneau.
“We are mourning the tragic death of Lt. Matthew LeTourneau from injuries received battling a significant fire over the weekend,” Wolf said. “I urge all Pennsylvanians to join me in keeping his family, his colleagues and all our first responders in your thoughts. His sacrifice for his fellow citizens will not be forgotten.”
City, Hometown Pay Tribute To Fallen Philly Firefighter
LeTourneau died in the line of duty battling a fire over the weekend.
Wolf says the flags will be lowered Tuesday through sunset Saturday, Jan. 13.