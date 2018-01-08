NEW EAGLE, Pa. (CBS) – A deer that was trapped on a frozen river is safe and sound and back in the wild.

That’s thanks to a daring rescue by a Western Pennsylvania father and son.

Michael Konopka’s son held on to a long strap while his dad ventured out on the icy river in the town of New Eagle, Washington County.

Konopka and his son saw the deer while hunting and ice fishing.

“I’m not going to lie, I was scared. It’s thick ice, but if it breaks through, the current takes you down and you’re looking up just taking your last couple breathes for a deer,” said Michael Konopka.

There were some tense moments.

“It was stressful, but I just wanted to get my father and the deer out of there, I just wanted to keep them both safe,” said the son.

The father and son say the deer appeared unhurt, and took off as soon as it reached dry land.

And despite the danger, both father and son say they would do it all over again.