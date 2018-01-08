NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — They started their e-commerce company when they were teenagers, now a pair of Chester County brothers are celebrating the opening of a new 90,000 square-foot building in Paoli – complete with a bowling alley and indoor golf simulator.

Turn5 was started by brothers Steve and Andrew Voudouris in their parents’ garage when they were teenagers.

The company runs AmericanMuscle.com and ExtremeTerrain.com, offering after-market add-ons for Jeeps, Ford F-150s, and Mustangs.

Turn5’s new building on Cedar Hollow Road in Paoli also offers state-of-the-art production studios where they show step-by-step installation or measure the power output of an engine:

“Honestly, we were at a point in our old space where people were sitting closets on top of each other,” said CEO and founder Steve Voudouris. “So there’s an element of just having enough room as well.”

The company will keep 300 employees and with grants and tax incentives from the state will create more than 180 fulltime jobs.

Governor Tom Wolf, on hand for the ribbon cutting on Monday, says Turn5 could have gone anywhere, but opted to stay in Pennsylvania for a reason.

“If you look at say, Amazon. What did they say they want? They want good schools, they want amenities, they want a good cost of living,” Wolf said. “All of those things Pennsylvania has.”

Congressman Ryan Costello calls it a win for Chester County.

“And I really applaud the entrepreneurs of Turn5 for keeping it in Chester County and growing it here.”