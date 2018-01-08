WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
Talkers

ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) — A high school north of Phoenix was put on lockdown for several hours as authorities rescued four bobcats from a drainage pipe.

Deer Valley Unified School District officials say a mother bobcat and her three babies apparently fell into the pipe on campus near the cafeteria.

Students at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem were kept in their classrooms Monday morning as Arizona Game and Fish tranquilized the mother bobcat and got the four safely out of the pipe.

School officials say the lockdown ended before noon.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

