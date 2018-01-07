NEW CASTLE, DE (CBS) — New Castle Police say a man and a dog are stranded on ice floating on the Brandywine Creek.
Eyewitness News at was at South Park Drive near South Market Street where emergency responders are working on a rescue.
Authorities say the man was attempting to retrieve the dog on a frozen patch of ice when the ice broke off.
According to emergency personal, the man and the dog are now said to be stranded on that patch of ice in the creek.
Officials did say that neither the man or the dog have entered the water at this time.