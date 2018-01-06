CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Crime statistics for the city of Camden suggest that 2017 saw a downturn in several major offenses, topped by murder, which are down almost 50% from the year before.
Twenty-three people were killed on Camden streets in the year gone by. The number hasn’t been that low in some three decades, according to County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli.
“We have made a lot of progress and it’s really a reflection of the community policing efforts that are being put forth by our police officers,” Cappelli told KYW Newsradio, “and also the partnership that our officers have formed with the community.”
Arson crimes are down 40% with double digit reductions in burglary and rape rates.
“For far too long, Camden City was considered one of the most dangerous cities in the nation,” Cappelli added. “It can no longer have that tag line.”
But motor vehicle thefts are up along with aggravated assaults with a firearm.
Cappelli admits there’s always room for improvement since the county took over city police operations almost 5 years ago, with state help. And he hopes Governor-elect Phil Murphy continues the partnership with Camden begun under Chris Christie’s watch.