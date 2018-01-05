3:05 pm-Maggie Haberman, N.Y. Times reporter: Michael Wolff ‘gets basic details wrong’ in new Trump book.
3:25 pm-Michael Wolff: Trump has no credibility.
3:42 pm-ABC’s Stephanopoulos Grills Sean Spicer on ‘Basically True’ White House Gossip Book.
4:03 pm- Jeff Sessions reverses Obama-era policy on marijuana, unleashes prosecutors.
4:22 pm-Internet falls for Trump-‘Gorilla Channel’ parody.
4:35 pm-Rancocas Valley Regional High School Allie Morgan wins high honors at Model UN.
5:05 pm-Eight Times the Liberal Media Screwed Up on Trump-Russia in 2017.
5:35 pm-Scarborough: I once asked Trump if he could read.
5:50 pm-Trump spoke by phone to Mitt Romney, White House official says.
