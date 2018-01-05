LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) – The Trump administration’s plan to allow for off shore oil drilling in virtually all U.S. waters is meeting with staunch opposition from coastal states on both shores.
They’re already lining up in New Jersey — from Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, through the state’s congressional delegation, to environmental activists.
“The Trump Administration basically declared open season on the oceans of the United States,” Jeff Tittle, with the New Jersey Sierra Club, told KYW Newsradio. “There are 24 areas around the country where offshore drilling has not been allowed. They’re opening up 23 out of the 24.”
Tittle spoke before a rally in Long Branch to announce a united front against the plan.
Opposition has come from governors from New Jersey down to Florida along with 100 federal lawmakers, all citing environment concerns, not to mention the damage that could be done to tourism which is a $44 billion annual industry in the Garden State.
“If we get an oil spill, it would have catastrophic impacts not only to the sea life and the beaches, but to our tourist economy,” Tittle added.
He says the Sierra Club has already gone to federal court in attempt to block the administration’s proposal.