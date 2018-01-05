PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) — Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores nationwide that will be shuttered between early March and early April.

The closures include the Kmart on Aramingo Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, the Sears on Bustleton Avenue, along with stores in Wilmington and Toms River.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Earlier Thursday, Macy’s Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.

