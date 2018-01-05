ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Canine police officers are very loyal to their handlers and their jobs, and when they retire, their handlers often say this miss their work.
Jax got to use some of his police officer skills in Thursday’s snow as he pulled his human “sister” Kailyn on her sled.
Jax is retired from the Aston, Delaware County Police Department and now lives with his former partner and “dad” Mikell Jones, and they are one big, happy family.
Jones says Jax really misses going to work every day, so this gave him a taste of the action.
And Kailyn loved every minute of it.