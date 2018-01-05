NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Firefighters in New Jersey’s largest city are working to extinguish a fire in five buildings that was spread across the street by the wind.
The fire broke out in a vacant structure in Newark early Friday morning in the area of 9th Avenue and South 14th Street and spread to two adjacent structures. Gusty winds carried the flames to two buildings across the street.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.
Firefighters also had to battle two other blazes in bitter cold weather in the city.
There is no word how many residents have been displaced or what caused the fires.
