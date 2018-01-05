STORM WATCH: Bitter Blast Engulfs The Northeast | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many of us have dollar signs in our daydreams, and right now over a billion dollars are up for grabs!

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now total more than a $1 billion.

The Mega Millions grand prize is $450 million.

If someone matches all the numbers and takes all the prize money at once they get $281 million before taxes.

The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot stands at $570 million.

That has a lump sum value of $358.5 million before taxes.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The odds of hitting the Powerball  jackpot are one in more than 292 million.

