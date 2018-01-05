PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many of us have dollar signs in our daydreams, and right now over a billion dollars are up for grabs!
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now total more than a $1 billion.
The Mega Millions grand prize is $450 million.
If someone matches all the numbers and takes all the prize money at once they get $281 million before taxes.
The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot stands at $570 million.
That has a lump sum value of $358.5 million before taxes.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.
The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are one in more than 292 million.