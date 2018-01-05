STORM WATCH: Bitter Blast Engulfs The Northeast | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) – There were “squeals” of excitement during a police chase Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Neighbors called police after a pig got loose in an apartment complex “porking” lot.

After a rather “ham-fisted” initial attempt at grabbing the slippery swine, police were successful in corralling the little fella.

The pig is in the care of animal control now, facing “ham-i-cide” charges.

