COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) – There were “squeals” of excitement during a police chase Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
Neighbors called police after a pig got loose in an apartment complex “porking” lot.
After a rather “ham-fisted” initial attempt at grabbing the slippery swine, police were successful in corralling the little fella.
The pig is in the care of animal control now, facing “ham-i-cide” charges.