PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suspended construction of the Mariner East Two Pipeline because of what it called “egregious and willful violations” of state law.
Now, a local community is taking another step to stop the project.
The Uwchlan Township Board of Supersivors has hired the Curtin and Heefner law firm as township solicitor.
“Several years ago, Curtin and Heefner worked with several environmental groups to defeat Act 13, which took away communities rights to protect themselves from fracking,” said Sam Bernhardt of the environmental group “Food and Water Watch.”
He says two township supervisors were elected in November with the goal of restricting the Mariner East Two Pipeline.
“What you’re seeing across Pennsylvania is increasing momentum for the Mariner East Two Pipeline to be shut down for good,” said Bernhardt.
Sunoco is the parent company behind the pipeline. Since construction began, more than 100 spills have been reported along the 350-mile long project.
Sunoco did not respond to requests for comment.