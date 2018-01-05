PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division III Rosemont College men’s basketball team is off to a solid 6-4 start this season and a big reason for their success is the play of junior Jalil Myers.

The 6-6 forward leads the Ravens in both scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.8 rpg). He is shooting 49% from the field, 48% from three and 80% from the free throw line.

Myers says the Ravens are are a work in progress as they prepare for the heart of the Colonial States Athletic Conference schedule.

“I see the potential in the team,” Myers tells KYW Newsradio. “I see exactly what we can be. Day in and night out, we can be much better, much better, much better. So it’s a new year and we’re about to start conference play so the games we have played so far, we played pretty well. But I think we can be much better than we are, but we’re learning as a team.”

Myers is an interesting story. The Imhotep Charter High School product actually started his college career at Division II West Chester before he transferred to Division II Chestnut Hill. When things didn’t work out with the Griffins, he landed with the Ravens.

“He was a guy that we recruited lightly out of high school,” Rosemont head coach Bobby Hughes tells KYW Newsradio. “We were recruiting his teammate a little bit more. We kept an eye on him, he got the scholarship offer to West Chester, so we backed off. [I] followed him through Chestnut Hill, through that transfer process, kind of again seeing if he was interested in Rosemont. When I found out things didn’t work out at Chestnut Hill, I obviously pursued him.”

Myers is happy he did.

“He stayed on me,” Myers says. “And he always had confidence in me so I saw that when he reached out to me again and I made sure that I made the right decision this time.”

Myers says he is constantly working to get better.

“Not only on the court, but off the court as well,” he says. “Past teams, I wasn’t asked to be ‘the guy’ because there were multiple players on the team. But now [Coach Hughes] has given me that opportunity to be ‘the guy,’ be a leader.”

“He’s still very much adjusting to that,” Hughes says of Myers being the main focus of the team. “Teams are trying to take him out of his comfort zone. It will be interesting to see the way this story plays out.”

As far as what Myers thinks is the best part of his game right now?

“I would say shooting,” he says. “But if you interviewed me at the end of the season, I’m hoping I would say everything.”

Myers and the Ravens return to action on Saturday when they host Marywood University.