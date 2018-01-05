PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first fan returns for the 2018 NBA All-Star game have been released and both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are among the leaders.
Embiid is third among eastern conference frontcourt players. Embiid is fourth among eastern conference backcourt players.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 863,416
2. LeBron James (CLE) 856,080
3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 433,161
4. Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 359,459
5. Kevin Love (CLE) 221,969
6. Al Horford (BOS) 120,016
7. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 98,586
8. Andre Drummond (DET) 85,374
9. Enes Kanter (NYK) 83,102
10. Dwight Howard (CHA) 57,730
Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 802,834
2. DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 259,368
3. Victor Oladipo (IND) 251,886
4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 210,085
5. John Wall (WAS) 175,990
6. Dwyane Wade (CLE) 165,163
7. Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 87,680
8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 85,070
9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 71,079
10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 51,562
Fan voting will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. The top five players (two guards, three frontcourt) with the best score in each conference will be named as all-star game starters.
This year, the team rosters will be chosen by two captains — the leading fan vote getter from each conference. The captains will be able to choose sides from the pool of players named to the all-star game. The reserves are selected by the coaches.
The captains will be revealed on January 18th and the rosters will be revealed on January 25th. The next fan voting update will be on Thursday, January 11th.