By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Brad Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If this is not the most Philly thing ever—we don’t know what is!

A father in Philadelphia decided to track the size of his newborn son in a very unique way: using cheesesteaks.

2 month 836x1024 Philly Father Uses Cheesesteaks To Measure Sons Growth For A Year

Credit: Brad Williams

Williams, who is a computer programmer, says in a blog post that what started out as a joke turned into a monthly tradition of cheesesteak measuring of his son Lucas.

‘Jawnaments’ Top Selling Item For West Philly High School Entrepreneurial Club

“When Lucas was 2-weeks old I shared a picture online showing his size in comparison to a cheesesteak,” said Williams in the post.

The years worth of photos are below.

untitled324 Philly Father Uses Cheesesteaks To Measure Sons Growth For A Year

Credit: Brad Williams

But by Lucas’ second birthday, the cheesesteak might just be a thing of the past. ( Say it ain’t so!)

Dario Saric Eats Cheesesteak, Hits The Grill At Geno’s

“After his first year I decided to stop taking the monthly picture, mainly because Lucas was quickly growing a dislike for cheesesteaks. I tried to take a picture of him with a cheesesteak for his 2nd birthday, but as you can see below he wasn’t having it.”

See the video HERE.

img 3989 e1514915230258 768x1024 Philly Father Uses Cheesesteaks To Measure Sons Growth For A Year

Credit: Brad Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch