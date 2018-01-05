PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If this is not the most Philly thing ever—we don’t know what is!
A father in Philadelphia decided to track the size of his newborn son in a very unique way: using cheesesteaks.
Williams, who is a computer programmer, says in a blog post that what started out as a joke turned into a monthly tradition of cheesesteak measuring of his son Lucas.
“When Lucas was 2-weeks old I shared a picture online showing his size in comparison to a cheesesteak,” said Williams in the post.
The years worth of photos are below.
But by Lucas’ second birthday, the cheesesteak might just be a thing of the past. ( Say it ain’t so!)
“After his first year I decided to stop taking the monthly picture, mainly because Lucas was quickly growing a dislike for cheesesteaks. I tried to take a picture of him with a cheesesteak for his 2nd birthday, but as you can see below he wasn’t having it.”
