PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the dog days of summer have passed and severe weather sets in, there are certain things one should do.

“Always wear gloves,” said Hailey Tutton.

“And really warm coats,” added Montse Roda.

“Good shoes on so your feet don’t get wet,” explained Steve Zalecky.

From layering up to keeping dry. Did you know the Red Cross suggests you do some stretching, especially if you’re shoveling?

Just don’t over-exert yourself, which could increase your risk of heart attack, even hypothermia.

Don’t travel if you don’t have to, but if you must hit the road, Pennsylvania and New Jersey law requires you do clean snow from your car or face up to a thousand dollar fine.

AAA says don’t forget to fill up your tires and do keep your gas tank at least half full.

Behind a plow? Do stay back three to four car lengths. And don’t even think about passing it.

Do slow down and don’t get too close to your fellow driver.

And if you do get caught in a pile-up, don’t get out of your car.