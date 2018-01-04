STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Power Outages | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Reduced visibility and slick surfaces are making for hazardous driving conditions on New Jersey roads.

State Police have responded to 159 accidents and 285 calls to aid motorists Thursday.

The speed limit on the New Jersey Turnpike has been lowered to 45 mph from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.

The Garden State Parkway has reduced the speed limit to 35 mph in both directions from the southern terminus in Cape May to south of Exit 124 in Sayreville.

There is a speed restriction of 25 mph on the Outerbridge Crossing in both directions between New Jersey and Staten Island.

Officials also say there’s been flooding on some highways in Sea Bright, Belmar, Atlantic City and North Wildwood.

