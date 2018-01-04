PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many expect Jay Ajayi to receive the bulk of the Eagles’ postseason carries.
The 24-year-old running back did not play in Philadelphia’s season finale against the Cowboys. Ajayi also sat out of Wednesday’s padded practice.
Ajayi — the Eagles’ most talented running back in a trio along with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement — tore his ACL in 2011 during his time with Boise State. His knees were reportedly among the reasons the Dolphins traded him to the Eagles during the season.
“As you know with his history, he’s had the knee,” head coach Doug Pederson said when asked why Ajayi has been out. “Just rest on that knee is all.”
In seven games with the Eagles, Ajayi has rushed for 408 yards and one touchdown on 70 carries. Over his last three games, Ajayi has averaged 13.67 carries per game. Pederson admits that Ajayi could see even more carries in the playoffs.
“I do think there could be a little more role for him down the stretch,” Pederson said.
The Eagles earned a first-round bye and are off until Saturday, January 13th when they will host either the Saints, Panthers, or Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round.