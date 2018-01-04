PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Plows and salt trucks are out on the streets, hoping to minimize the impact of the winter storm on drivers in the area.

There was a blast of snow and a white out conditions all morning.

In Media, it seemed some people couldn’t wait to get out and shovel.

Restaurants and a local beer distributor were ready for some action but few were in the mood to brave the slick roads of Delaware County.

With a snow day, the first order of business for these young guys was to grab the sled and snowboard.

That proved to be a bad move, since the snow was too powdery for speed.

Delaware County officials late Thursday afternoon reported no major problems connected to the wintry weather.

Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz says the city was expecting one to three inches.

“And then we had a late conference call with the National Weather Service where they upped it to four to six inches, which is a totally different type of plan. We need more equipment there. So we mobilized last night to bring contractors in, converted the sanitation trucks over to plow trucks and by this morning we were set, ready to go with 375 pieces of equipment to fight the storm,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz just asks residents help by keeping parked cars off snow emergency routes and not plowing or shoveling snow onto cleared roadways.