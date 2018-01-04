CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Friday, January 5
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County government offices will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Friday, January 5. However, all county senior centers will be closed for the day.