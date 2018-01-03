3pm- Responding to accusations and insults made by Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump accused the former White House Chief Strategist of having lost his mind after being fired from the administration.
3:40pm- During today’s episode of The View, host Joy Behar claimed Donald Trump needs to be medicated and hospitalized.
4:20pm- A minor fire was reported at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.
4:35pm- Senator Bernie Sanders attended New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s swearing-in-ceremony wearing a $700 winter jacket.
5:10pm- CNN host Brian Stelter stated that he believed Donald Trump’s tweets to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un violated Twitter’s terms of service.
5:30pm- MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell accused President Trump of causally threatening nuclear war.