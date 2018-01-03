Safety First: Officials Say Road Salt Is NecessaryOfficials say it's a necessary evil, as crews work to keep snowy roads open.

Cold Weather Crippling Car Batteries, What You Can Do To Avoid TroubleOn New Year's Day, AAA mid-Atlantic says they received more than 1,000 calls for battery service.

Getaway Guide: Hits And Misses Of 2017The lessons for travelers - expect the unexpected and make contingency plans.

Best Places For Ice Fishing In The USAs much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.