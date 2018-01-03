WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several New Jersey Counties | Full Weather Coverage
TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) – A 93-year-old World War II veteran is the new leader of New Jersey shore town.

Vito Perillo was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls. The Republican had won the seat in November when he upset an incumbent who was seeking a second term in the nonpartisan municipal race.

Perillo has said he didn’t think he had a chance of winning. He wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door.

The U.S. Navy veteran decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements. Gerald Turning, who Perillo defeated in the election, was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.

