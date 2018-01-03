PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley announced his decision to sign with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports.
“It was a really easy decision,” Barkley told ESPN.com. “A lot of people came around my way, but they were focused on me and they did a great job at selling my family on setting me up for life, bringing value outside of football. I felt like it was harder for other agencies to pitch that family feel when they were working with 30 or 40 guys.”
Miale also represents Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, among others. Roc Nation Sports recently signed young running backs Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette, as well.
“We think he’s the best player in this draft, and we’re thrilled he became part of our family,” Miale told ESPN.com
Barkley (5’11”, 229), arguably the most talented player in college football, rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns this season as a junior. In addition, he caught 54 balls for 632 yards and three scores. As a sophomore, Barkley rushed for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, after finishing the season 0-16.