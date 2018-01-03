PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a woman who they initially believed was stabbed on New Year’s Day had in fact gotten drunk and fell down the stairs.
Passaic police say they initially investigated the facial injuries of a Passaic woman early Monday as a stabbing. The Record reports surveillance footage and medical examinations later determined the woman fell down the stairs while she was intoxicated.
Deputy Police Chief Christopher Storzillo says the nature of the injuries initially led police to believe it was a stabbing, and it took medical expertise to understand that was not the case.
Storzillo says the woman also has a collapsed lung and isn’t expected to regain consciousness for another day or two.
