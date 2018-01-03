WEATHER: Delaware Valley, Jersey Shore Brace For Powerful Nor’easterJersey Shore Crews Getting ReadyDelta Offering Travel Waivers   | Tips To Prevent Pipes In Home From Freezing | Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Airlines are getting ready for the inevitable delays and flight cancellations as the East Coast prepares for heavy snowfall and record-breaking cold.

However, Delta Airlines is thinking ahead and already offering travel waivers before the storm hits.

Delta is allowing travelers to change their flights free of charge.

If you can’t reschedule your trip, you can cancel your flight altogether in exchange for a voucher to be used on another trip within a year.

