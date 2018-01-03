NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – You might not recognize the Sixers G League team at Wednesday’s game.
They’re wearing some unusual, but familiar, uniforms.
The Delaware 87ers will wear SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms for “Nickelodeon Night.”
The game’s not being played in a “Pineapple Under the Sea,” instead it’s at the 87ers home – The Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware.
Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Children Incorporated, that helps abused and neglected children.