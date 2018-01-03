PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second straight year, Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens are finalists for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
The 2018 class will be selected on February 3rd, the eve of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.
Brian Dawkins Gets Emotional: ‘Fans Being Buried In My Uniform’
Dawkins, now an executive in football operations for the Eagles, is one of the most beloved Philadelphia athletes of all-time. The former safety played with the Eagles from 1996 to 2008, reaching seven Pro Bowls (nine in total) and four All-Pro first teams during that time.
T.O., a six-time Pro Bowler, was with the Eagles in 2004 and 2005, helping them in Super Bowl XXXIX despite a injuring his leg less than two months prior.
The full lists of modern-era finalists (per NFL.com) are:
Ray Lewis
Brian Urlacher
Edgerrin James
Randy Moss
Terrell Owens
Isaac Bruce
John Lynch
Brian Dawkins
Everson Walls
Ty Law
Tony Boselli
Kevin Mawae
Joe Jacoby
Steve Hutchinson
Alan Faneca