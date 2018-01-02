WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several New Jersey Counties | Full Weather Coverage
By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA wants to remind seniors that Jan. 16 is the deadline for getting new SEPTA ID cards, to replace IDs previously used for free and reduced travel.

SEPTA accepts Medicare and Railroad Retirement ID for senior citizen reduced fares, but not for much longer.

“The phase out of the Medicare cards is part of the transition to our SEPTA Key,” said SEPTA’s Carla Showell-Lee.

She says already, 100,000 senior citizens have gotten new SEPTA Key cards. But if you don’t have one yet, Showell-Lee says other forms of ID will be acceptable.

“As of January 16, SEPTA will continue to accept Pennsylvania driver/non-driver licenses with magnetic stripes,” said Showell-Lee.

She says new IDs can also be obtained at SEPTA Headquarters at 1234 Market Street and at the offices of state representatives and senators.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch