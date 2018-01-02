PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA wants to remind seniors that Jan. 16 is the deadline for getting new SEPTA ID cards, to replace IDs previously used for free and reduced travel.
SEPTA accepts Medicare and Railroad Retirement ID for senior citizen reduced fares, but not for much longer.
“The phase out of the Medicare cards is part of the transition to our SEPTA Key,” said SEPTA’s Carla Showell-Lee.
She says already, 100,000 senior citizens have gotten new SEPTA Key cards. But if you don’t have one yet, Showell-Lee says other forms of ID will be acceptable.
“As of January 16, SEPTA will continue to accept Pennsylvania driver/non-driver licenses with magnetic stripes,” said Showell-Lee.
She says new IDs can also be obtained at SEPTA Headquarters at 1234 Market Street and at the offices of state representatives and senators.