By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There seems to be no shortage of people who make a vow to dedicate themselves to the gym entering the new year but that’s easier said than done.

At the Lifetime Fitness in Fort Washington, they say starting is always the hardest part.

They’re also not phased by the season of resolutions. For them, it’s all about that all-year-round attitude focused on their core three methods of: know it, nourish it and move it.

The key is to turn working out into a lifestyle.

