PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz responded to criticism over a picture he posted on Twitter on New Year’s Day.

On Monday, Wentz wished his dog a happy birthday and posted a picture showing Mama Henley with geese that were killed while they were hunting.

“Happy 5th Birthday to Mama Henley! We’ve been through a lot in 5 years. Best dog and hunting buddy I could ask for!” Wentz tweeted.

However, Twitter user @SteveBeef replied to Wentz, saying that people could take offense to the dead geese in the picture.

That’s when Wentz responded that he tweets about things he’s passionate about.

“Appreciate that, but offensive and controversial? Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting. That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change! When you love something, you talk about it! Stay convicted about it and don’t worry what others think!” said Wentz.

Wentz has been out of action since tearing his ACL during the Eagles win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.