BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The Bensalem Police Department is looking to identify four suspects after an alleged assault at a bar on Street Road in late December.

assault suspects Bensalem Police Looking To ID 4 In Connection With Alleged Assault At Bar

Credit: (Bensalem Police)

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Big Heads Bar.

Police say one of the four men hit a bar employee on the head with a bottle, causing a serious cut, while another attempted to hit some employees by swinging a pool cue.

The four men were drinking at the bar when one of the men allegedly threw a punch at the bartender after getting into an argument, according to police. A scuffle then took place between the men and bar employees, who were attempting to throw the suspects out of the bar, police say.

Police say the four men left the scene in two separate older model four-door gray vehicles.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects but police say the woman in the video was not involved. However, they believe she knows the men involved in the fight.

Anyone with information about the four men is asked to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

