ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — While the ice frozen over this pond in Roy Chester Park may look bitter, brutal and cold, it is everything the neighborhood could have wanted. In fact, it’s all they’ve been waiting for the last couple years.
The Flint family lives right across the street and they have been skating on the pond for years thanks to the township that fills it up and even supplies the nets.
No moment spent on the pond, whether taking a shot or slipping on ice, is taken for granted, because the neighborhood knows these moments are short-lived.
