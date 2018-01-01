Filed Under:Allentown, Local TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Year’s Day shooting at an Allentown home has left one man dead and another wounded.

Police found the two victims at the Turner Street home around 12:40 a.m. Monday. One man was found inside the home while the other one was discovered outside.

The pair were both taken to a hospital, but one man was pronounced dead there a short time later. The second was hospitalized in critical condition.

The names of the two men have not been disclosed. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

