LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch, Monmouth County.
Police were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Wall Street, where they discovered the bodies of four people.
Authorities identified the victims as 44-year-old Steven Kologi, the suspect’s father, 42-year-old Linda Kologi, the boy’s mother, his sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, a family friend.
Investigators say it appears the teen used to semi-automatic rifle.
He was taken into custody without incident.