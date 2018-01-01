Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Monmouth County

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch, Monmouth County.

Police were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Wall Street, where they discovered the bodies of four people.

Authorities identified the victims as 44-year-old Steven Kologi, the suspect’s father, 42-year-old Linda Kologi, the boy’s mother, his sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, a family friend.

Investigators say it appears the teen used to semi-automatic rifle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

