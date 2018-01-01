CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday evening.
Camden County Police responded to the incident at 9:57 p.m. in the 600 block of Woodland Street.
Police found Joshua Hernandez, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, inside of his vehicle.
Hernandez was pronounced deceased at at 10:27 p.m., after EMS transported him to Cooper University Hospital.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. And police say no arrests have been made at this time.
Police advise anyone with information to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Sarson at 856-225-8640 or Camden County Police Detective Eric Gonzalez at 856-757-7420.