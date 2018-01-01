PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mummers parade is a family affair, and children sometimes join their parents in the parade before they can even walk.
That’s how the Duffy String Band came to have an 11-year-old as its captain.
For Colleen Kudrick, it was a bittersweet day, full of pride that her son is making history as the youngest captain ever, but sorrow at how it came about.
“My husband was captain of the band for 32 years,” she said. “He passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack October 19 and now Jake is succeeding him as captain.”
Jake was ready since he’s been marching with the band since he was 11-months-old.
ALSO READ: Spectators Brave Extreme Cold To Watch Mummers Strut Along Broad Street
“For me it doesn’t feel any different cause I’ve been doing the same things for a couple of years now,” he explained.
Still, Jake had to learn a new part, the Wizard, for the band’s Oz-inspired routine.
“I’ve been practicing every Wednesday and Saturday since the beginning of November,” he said.
Many say captain can be a stressful job, but Jake’s gray hairs are just part of the costume.