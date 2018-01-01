PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mummers parade is a family affair, and children sometimes join their parents in the parade before they can even walk.

That’s how the Duffy String Band came to have an 11-year-old as its captain.

For Colleen Kudrick, it was a bittersweet day, full of pride that her son is making history as the youngest captain ever, but sorrow at how it came about.

11-year-old Jake Kudrick makes #MummersParade history as youngest string band captain #onlyinPhilly pic.twitter.com/Q8XUcfe89S — Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) January 1, 2018

“My husband was captain of the band for 32 years,” she said. “He passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack October 19 and now Jake is succeeding him as captain.”

Jake was ready since he’s been marching with the band since he was 11-months-old.

“For me it doesn’t feel any different cause I’ve been doing the same things for a couple of years now,” he explained.

Still, Jake had to learn a new part, the Wizard, for the band’s Oz-inspired routine.

“I’ve been practicing every Wednesday and Saturday since the beginning of November,” he said.

Many say captain can be a stressful job, but Jake’s gray hairs are just part of the costume.