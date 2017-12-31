Filed Under:Caught on Camera

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild scene between a police officer and a squirrel was caught on camera inside an upstate New York home.

Brockport police received a call from concerned homeowners after the squirrel found its way inside and into the kitchen, where it began snacking on some cookies.

When officers spotted the hungry squirrel, it began bouncing wildly around the room before launching itself at them.

The entire encounter was captured on cell phone video.

The officers were not injured.

Police say they were eventually able to capture the squirrel unharmed. Once outside, the officers decided to release the animal rather than charge it with any crimes.

